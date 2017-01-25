Six TV Shows and One First Lady Influenced by 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Michelle Obama

Even First Lady Michelle Obama took inspiration from The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She told Variety in 2016 that the series had a major influence on her, explaining, "She was one of the few single working women depicted on television at the time. She wasn’t married. She wasn’t looking to get married. At no point did the series end in a happy ending with her finding a husband — which seemed to be the course you had to take as a woman. But she sort of bucked that. She worked in a newsroom, she had a tough boss, and she stood up to him. She had close friends, never bemoaning the fact that she was a single. She was very proud and comfortable in that role... I was probably 10 or 11 when I saw that, and sort of started thinking, ‘You know what? Marriage is an option. Having a family is an option. And going to school and getting your education and building your career is another really viable option that can lead to happiness and fulfillment."