2015: The Roast of Justin Bieber

Apparently, Justin Bieber actually called Stewart and asked her to roast him at his Comedy Central special because he thought she would go easy on him. Bad idea. Rumors had always floated about Stewart's penchant for swearing and her sense of humor. And boy, does she confirm them, briefly abandoning her warm, wholesome image to roast Bieber and beyond. "I believe the bedroom is the most important room in the house," Stewart deadpans at the podium. "But, I don't have to tell you that, Ludacris. You have three kids with three different women. May I suggest pulling out some time and finishing on some fine, highly absorbent bed linens?"