See Exclusive Photos of Kids in the Hall's SF Sketchfest Reunion
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Updated
Kids in the Hall Reunites
The kids found each other in the hall once more this past weekend. Comedians Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney reunited at SF Sketchfest 2017 on Saturday, bringing their beloved comedy group and television show back to fans more than 20 years after the CBC program's wrap. See exclusive photos from Kids in the Hall's reunion, ahead. SF Sketchfest runs through Jan. 29 in San Francisco.
Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson with Janet Varney, Jackie Harris, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Craig Northey
Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney with Jackie Harris and Bobcat Goldthwait
Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson
Jackie Harris With Kevin McDonald and Bruce McCulloch
Jackie Harris With Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney
Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney
Bruce McCulloch and Mark McKinney
Bobcat Goldthwait
Janet Varney
Jim Millan, Scott Thompson, Janet Varney, Bobcat Goldthwait, Craig Northey, Jackie Harris, Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, and Kevin McDonald
The Castro in San Francisco
The Castro in San Francisco