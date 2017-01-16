Kids in the Hall Reunites

The kids found each other in the hall once more this past weekend. Comedians Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney reunited at SF Sketchfest 2017 on Saturday, bringing their beloved comedy group and television show back to fans more than 20 years after the CBC program's wrap. See exclusive photos from Kids in the Hall's reunion, ahead. SF Sketchfest runs through Jan. 29 in San Francisco.