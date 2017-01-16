Reunion

See Exclusive Photos of Kids in the Hall's SF Sketchfest Reunion

@ml_boardman

Updated

More from EW

1 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Kids in the Hall Reunites

The kids found each other in the hall once more this past weekend. Comedians Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney reunited at SF Sketchfest 2017 on Saturday, bringing their beloved comedy group and television show back to fans more than 20 years after the CBC program's wrap. See exclusive photos from Kids in the Hall's reunion, ahead. SF Sketchfest runs through Jan. 29 in San Francisco. 

More...

2 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson with Janet Varney, Jackie Harris, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Craig Northey

More...

3 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney with Jackie Harris and Bobcat Goldthwait 

More...

4 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson

More...

5 of 13

GALLERY: Kids in the Hall
Jakub Mosur

Jackie Harris With Kevin McDonald and Bruce McCulloch

More...

6 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Jackie Harris With Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney 

More...

7 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, and Mark McKinney 

More...

8 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Bruce McCulloch and Mark McKinney

More...

9 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Bobcat Goldthwait 

More...

10 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Janet Varney 

More...

11 of 13

Jakub Mosur

Jim Millan, Scott Thompson, Janet Varney, Bobcat Goldthwait, Craig Northey, Jackie Harris, Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, and Kevin McDonald

More...

12 of 13

Jakub Mosur

The Castro in San Francisco

More...

13 of 13

Jakub Mosur

The Castro in San Francisco

More...

See Also...

More from EW

More from EW