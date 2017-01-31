Kerry Washington

40 Photos of Kerry Washington For Her 40th Birthday

@ml_boardman

Posted on

More from EW

1 of 40

FOX via Getty Images

Kerry Washington Through the Years

Born in New York City on January 31, 1977, Kerry Washington celebrates her 40th birthday Tuesday. Pictured here at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 11, 2013, the actress got her start in her teens, hitting the small screen in episodes of ABC Afterschool Special and Standard Deviants before expanding her filmography with roles in NYPD BlueLaw & Order, and Save the Last Dance. Decades later, the Scandal actress has two Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations to her name. See photos of Washington through the years, ahead. 

More...

2 of 40

Jason Kirk/Newsmakers

Kerry Washington at the Premiere of Save The Last Dance in Hollywood on January 9, 2001

More...

3 of 40

Linda Rosier/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Kerry Washington in New York City on December 21, 2001

More...

4 of 40

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the Bad Company World Premiere in New York City on June 4, 2002

More...

5 of 40

John Heller/WireImage

Kerry Washington With Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles on October 8, 2004

More...

6 of 40

J. Vespa/WireImage

Kerry Washington at Hollywood Life's 4th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards in Hollywood on December 12, 2004 

More...

7 of 40

by J. Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington With Jamie Foxx at the 11th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 5, 2005

More...

8 of 40

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at the 57th Annual Writers Guild Awards in Hollywood on February 19, 2005

More...

9 of 40

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington in New York City on June 15, 2006

More...

10 of 40

J. Vespa/WireImage

Kerry Washington With James McAvoy, Kevin MacDonald, and Forest Whitaker on September 11, 2006

More...

11 of 40

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the Premiere Party for The Dead Girl in Los Angeles on November 7, 2006

More...

12 of 40

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at I Think I Love My Wife's Los Angeles Premiere on March 7, 2007

More...

13 of 40

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Kerry Washington Testifying Before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on NEA and NEH Funding in Washington, D.C. on April 19, 2007

More...

14 of 40

Gianfranco Calcagno/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Ocean's Thirteen on May 24, 2007

More...

15 of 40

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Barack Obama, Usher, Rep. Bakari T. Sellers, and Chris Tucker at South Carolina State University on January 22, 2008

More...

16 of 40

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Kerry Washington Testifying at a House Appropriations Hearing on Funding for the Arts in Washington, D.C. on April 1, 2008

More...

17 of 40

Julien Hekimian/WireImage

Kerry Washington at Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2008

More...

18 of 40

Jesse Grant/WireImage

December 1, 2008

More...

19 of 40

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the Face Premiere at the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2009

More...

20 of 40

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the Mother and Child Screening at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, 2009

More...

21 of 40

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington With Alec Baldwin and David Alan Grier at the Opening Night Afterparty for Race in New York City on December 6, 2009

More...

22 of 40

Tracy Leeds/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on January 15, 2010

More...

23 of 40

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood on August 14, 2011

More...

24 of 40

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011 

More...

25 of 40

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at the 16th Annual GQ Men Of The Year Celebration in Los Angeles on November 17, 2011

More...

26 of 40

 

Kerry Washington at the  Django Unchained Panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 14, 2012 

More...

27 of 40

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Luncheon in Beverly Hills on August 9, 2012

More...

28 of 40

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 23, 2012

More...

29 of 40

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Dionne Warwick at BET's Black Girls Rock in New York City on October 13, 2012 

More...

30 of 40

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Apolo Ohno at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012

More...

31 of 40

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on December 12, 2012

More...

32 of 40

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood on February 24, 2013

More...

33 of 40

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea in Los Angeles on September 21, 2013

More...

34 of 40

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kerry Washington on Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2013

More...

35 of 40

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Kerry Washington With Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014

More...

36 of 40

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 2, 2014

More...

37 of 40

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014

More...

38 of 40

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kerry Washington at Disney ABC's 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on August 4, 2015 

More...

39 of 40

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015

More...

40 of 40

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Kerry Washington at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016

More...

See Also

More from EW

More from EW