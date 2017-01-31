40 Photos of Kerry Washington For Her 40th Birthday

Kerry Washington Through the Years

Born in New York City on January 31, 1977, Kerry Washington celebrates her 40th birthday Tuesday. Pictured here at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 11, 2013, the actress got her start in her teens, hitting the small screen in episodes of ABC Afterschool Special and Standard Deviants before expanding her filmography with roles in NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and Save the Last Dance. Decades later, the Scandal actress has two Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations to her name. See photos of Washington through the years, ahead.