40 Photos of Kerry Washington For Her 40th Birthday
1 of 40
Kerry Washington Through the Years
Born in New York City on January 31, 1977, Kerry Washington celebrates her 40th birthday Tuesday. Pictured here at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 11, 2013, the actress got her start in her teens, hitting the small screen in episodes of ABC Afterschool Special and Standard Deviants before expanding her filmography with roles in NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and Save the Last Dance. Decades later, the Scandal actress has two Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations to her name. See photos of Washington through the years, ahead.
2 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Premiere of Save The Last Dance in Hollywood on January 9, 2001
3 of 40
Kerry Washington in New York City on December 21, 2001
4 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Bad Company World Premiere in New York City on June 4, 2002
5 of 40
Kerry Washington With Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles on October 8, 2004
6 of 40
Kerry Washington at Hollywood Life's 4th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards in Hollywood on December 12, 2004
7 of 40
Kerry Washington With Jamie Foxx at the 11th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 5, 2005
8 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 57th Annual Writers Guild Awards in Hollywood on February 19, 2005
9 of 40
Kerry Washington in New York City on June 15, 2006
10 of 40
Kerry Washington With James McAvoy, Kevin MacDonald, and Forest Whitaker on September 11, 2006
11 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Premiere Party for The Dead Girl in Los Angeles on November 7, 2006
12 of 40
Kerry Washington at I Think I Love My Wife's Los Angeles Premiere on March 7, 2007
13 of 40
Kerry Washington Testifying Before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on NEA and NEH Funding in Washington, D.C. on April 19, 2007
14 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Ocean's Thirteen on May 24, 2007
15 of 40
Kerry Washington With Barack Obama, Usher, Rep. Bakari T. Sellers, and Chris Tucker at South Carolina State University on January 22, 2008
16 of 40
Kerry Washington Testifying at a House Appropriations Hearing on Funding for the Arts in Washington, D.C. on April 1, 2008
17 of 40
Kerry Washington at Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2008
18 of 40
December 1, 2008
19 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Face Premiere at the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2009
20 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Mother and Child Screening at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, 2009
21 of 40
Kerry Washington With Alec Baldwin and David Alan Grier at the Opening Night Afterparty for Race in New York City on December 6, 2009
22 of 40
Kerry Washington With Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on January 15, 2010
23 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood on August 14, 2011
24 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011
25 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 16th Annual GQ Men Of The Year Celebration in Los Angeles on November 17, 2011
26 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Django Unchained Panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 14, 2012
27 of 40
Kerry Washington at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Luncheon in Beverly Hills on August 9, 2012
28 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 23, 2012
29 of 40
Kerry Washington With Dionne Warwick at BET's Black Girls Rock in New York City on October 13, 2012
30 of 40
Kerry Washington With Apolo Ohno at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012
31 of 40
Kerry Washington With Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on December 12, 2012
32 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood on February 24, 2013
33 of 40
Kerry Washington at the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea in Los Angeles on September 21, 2013
34 of 40
Kerry Washington on Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2013
35 of 40
Kerry Washington With Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014
36 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 2, 2014
37 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014
38 of 40
Kerry Washington at Disney ABC's 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on August 4, 2015
39 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015
40 of 40
Kerry Washington at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016