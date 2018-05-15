“I, Ross, take thee, Rachel…”

Of all the horror stories that could arise from having your ex attend your wedding, accidentally saying their name in your vows is probably the worst. Ross (David Schwimmer) makes a faux pas for the ages when he names Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in his vows during his wedding to Emily (Helen Baxendale) in the Season 4 finale. Rachel hadn’t planned to attend the wedding in London, declining the invitation, but she flies there at the last minute planning to confess she still loves Ross. In the end, Rachel decides not to be the worst wedding guest ever and instead merely wishes Ross luck — but her presence does the damage on its own, causing Ross to mistakenly name her during the ceremony. In the end, it’s for the best — elongating the “will they-won’t they” narrative of Rachel and Ross’ love and adding a comedic moment to their decade-long star-crossed romance.