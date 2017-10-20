TV

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See

From Rihanna’s Ninja Turtle to Dwayne Johnson’s Hulk, these stars aren’t messing around

Adele/Instagram

Adele as the Mask

It's not just that Adele chose to dress up as one of Jim Carrey's most random movie characters, but that she went in. There is a budget at work here, and it's working. Mostly. Set fire to your own costume because, honestly, nothing beats Adele's ratio of fame to audacity of costume.

NCP/Getty Images

Rihanna as Raphael (the Ninja Turtle)

With a similar outrageousness as Adele, Rihanna went full Elphaba and opted for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Fun fact: The hopeless place she found love in was a sewer!!!

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis as the Pink Power Ranger

JLC is an unsung hero of the costuming world — just look at her outfit from the 2016 premiere of Warcraft. Back in the '90s, the queen of Halloween (and Halloween) went pink as one of the Power Rangers.

Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Demi Moore as Gomez Addams

Oscar Isaac could never!

Beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce and Jay-Z as Barbie and Ken

Bey and Jay have a long history of iconic costumes (including bumblebees, Janet Jackson, and Salt-N-Pepa) but it's their plastic perfection that deserves preservation in a wax museum.

LGI Stock/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore as a crayon

Truly the best example of "Stars — They're Just Like Us!" in celebrity history, considering that the Unflattering Generic Crayon Costume (patent pending) is arguably a rite of passage for every American child.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob

Grammer could have honored his Simpsons character with just the wig and green polo shirt, but Frasier went further with a slight yellow skin dye. Jaundice chic!

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil

If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will.

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and family as the Riddler, the Joker, Batman, and Batgirl

Harris' family always turns it out for Halloween, but their Batman group effort is among their best ever (and already more consistent than DC's cinematic universe).

Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks

Honestly, the beard isn't a bad look.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Mariah Carey as Famous Amos

Sadly, she hasn't baked live since 2002.

Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images

Cher as Cleopatra

Bow down to Cher's Cleopatra confidence at Bob Mackie's 1988 Halloween party.

Dwayne Johnson/Facebook

Dwayne Johnson as the Hulk

Yes, it's obvious, but if the incredible Rock didn't dress as the Incredible Hulk at least once, wouldn't we find ourselves living in a world where we constantly wondered why he hadn't? And wouldn't that world make you ANGRY!?

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Bette Midler as Winnie Sanderson

It's already plenty heartwarming that Midler counts her Hocus Pocus witch among her all-time favorite roles, so it's doubly satisfying that she recreated the costume in 2016 just for the hell of it. One for the boo-oooooks.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry as a Flamin' Hot Cheeto

Hotter than Witness and with twice the shelf life!

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic; REX/Shutterstock; Peter Kramer/Getty Images; NBC

Matt Lauer as Paris Hilton/Lucy/Pamela Anderson/Jennifer Lopez

Every Halloween season, Matt Lauer loses all his journalistic street cred for the annual costume party on Today. Over the years, the outfits have gotten steadily more awkward, which tends to happen when Lauer does drag, and that tends to happen a little too much. It's not that he doesn't look good, but I don't know. I just never expected
Baywatch to have such meaty tucks.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Colton Haynes as Fiona from Shrek

Between Ursula, Miss Piggy, and Cameron Diaz, Haynes seems to have a type on Halloween. Or a typo, I don't know.

Steve Azzara/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in masks

Okay.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as a gladiator of some sort

Neat!

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Teri Hatcher as the Queen of Hearts

Why not!

Getty Images

Adam Levine as Rambo

It's rare for a sexy musician to get sexier, but it's also Halloween, so therein is the eternal challenge. Does Adam Levine's mercenary man make you want to take a cold shower? Or bathe in Purell?

Mindy Kaling/Twitter

Mindy Kaling as Sully

No, it's not the most technically advanced costume here, but Kaling sells the heck out of Capt. Sully (and chose a much cuter Tom Hanks role than Larry Crowne).

ABC

Tyra Banks as Richard Branson

In keeping with the theme of "gorgeous celebrity dresses up as bearded white man," Tyra Banks inexplicably transformed into billionaire explorer Richard Branson in 2015.

Amy Graves/WireImage

Patricia Arquette as Bo Peep

Could Allison Dubois have predicted this Toy Story-meets-the-original-Broadway-production-of-Beauty and the Beast spectacle?

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy

Kim has never been one to miss out on an indulgent costume party, especially during her former famous-for-nothing heyday. Back in those socialite years, her most memorable Halloween outfit was this knockout take on a classic Batman villainess. Who knew Kim was such an Uma Thurman stan!?

REX/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart as nerds

Say what you will about Harrison Ford's mood on film, but never doubt his (and Calista Flockhart's) love for the spookiest season. Past costumes include pea pod, '80s rocker, and, obviously, nun.

REX/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy as fishermen

Remember: Costumes are for disguising oneself, so give a round of applause to Sandy and Melissa's unexpectedly funny attempt to go out in public on Halloween.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Heidi Klum as this

She did this!

Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway as that

She did that!

