29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See

1 of 29
Adele as the Mask
It's not just that Adele chose to dress up as one of Jim Carrey's most random movie characters, but that she went in. There is a budget at work here, and it's working. Mostly. Set fire to your own costume because, honestly, nothing beats Adele's ratio of fame to audacity of costume.
2 of 29
Rihanna as Raphael (the Ninja Turtle)
With a similar outrageousness as Adele, Rihanna went full Elphaba and opted for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Fun fact: The hopeless place she found love in was a sewer!!!
3 of 29
Jamie Lee Curtis as the Pink Power Ranger
JLC is an unsung hero of the costuming world — just look at her outfit from the 2016 premiere of Warcraft. Back in the '90s, the queen of Halloween (and Halloween) went pink as one of the Power Rangers.
4 of 29
Demi Moore as Gomez Addams
Oscar Isaac could never!
5 of 29
Beyonce and Jay-Z as Barbie and Ken
Bey and Jay have a long history of iconic costumes (including bumblebees, Janet Jackson, and Salt-N-Pepa) but it's their plastic perfection that deserves preservation in a wax museum.
6 of 29
Drew Barrymore as a crayon
Truly the best example of "Stars — They're Just Like Us!" in celebrity history, considering that the Unflattering Generic Crayon Costume (patent pending) is arguably a rite of passage for every American child.
7 of 29
Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob
Grammer could have honored his Simpsons character with just the wig and green polo shirt, but Frasier went further with a slight yellow skin dye. Jaundice chic!
8 of 29
Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil
If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will.
9 of 29
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and family as the Riddler, the Joker, Batman, and Batgirl
Harris' family always turns it out for Halloween, but their Batman group effort is among their best ever (and already more consistent than DC's cinematic universe).
10 of 29
Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks
Honestly, the beard isn't a bad look.
11 of 29
Mariah Carey as Famous Amos
Sadly, she hasn't baked live since 2002.
12 of 29
Cher as Cleopatra
Bow down to Cher's Cleopatra confidence at Bob Mackie's 1988 Halloween party.
13 of 29
Dwayne Johnson as the Hulk
Yes, it's obvious, but if the incredible Rock didn't dress as the Incredible Hulk at least once, wouldn't we find ourselves living in a world where we constantly wondered why he hadn't? And wouldn't that world make you ANGRY!?
14 of 29
Bette Midler as Winnie Sanderson
It's already plenty heartwarming that Midler counts her Hocus Pocus witch among her all-time favorite roles, so it's doubly satisfying that she recreated the costume in 2016 just for the hell of it. One for the boo-oooooks.
15 of 29
Katy Perry as a Flamin' Hot Cheeto
Hotter than Witness and with twice the shelf life!
16 of 29
Matt Lauer as Paris Hilton/Lucy/Pamela Anderson/Jennifer Lopez
Every Halloween season, Matt Lauer loses all his journalistic street cred for the annual costume party on Today. Over the years, the outfits have gotten steadily more awkward, which tends to happen when Lauer does drag, and that tends to happen a little too much. It's not that he doesn't look good, but I don't know. I just never expected
Baywatch to have such meaty tucks.
17 of 29
Colton Haynes as Fiona from Shrek
Between Ursula, Miss Piggy, and Cameron Diaz, Haynes seems to have a type on Halloween. Or a typo, I don't know.
18 of 29
Leonardo DiCaprio in masks
Okay.
19 of 29
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as a gladiator of some sort
Neat!
20 of 29
Teri Hatcher as the Queen of Hearts
Why not!
21 of 29
Adam Levine as Rambo
It's rare for a sexy musician to get sexier, but it's also Halloween, so therein is the eternal challenge. Does Adam Levine's mercenary man make you want to take a cold shower? Or bathe in Purell?
22 of 29
Mindy Kaling as Sully
No, it's not the most technically advanced costume here, but Kaling sells the heck out of Capt. Sully (and chose a much cuter Tom Hanks role than Larry Crowne).
23 of 29
Tyra Banks as Richard Branson
In keeping with the theme of "gorgeous celebrity dresses up as bearded white man," Tyra Banks inexplicably transformed into billionaire explorer Richard Branson in 2015.
24 of 29
Patricia Arquette as Bo Peep
Could Allison Dubois have predicted this Toy Story-meets-the-original-Broadway-production-of-Beauty and the Beast spectacle?
25 of 29
Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy
Kim has never been one to miss out on an indulgent costume party, especially during her former famous-for-nothing heyday. Back in those socialite years, her most memorable Halloween outfit was this knockout take on a classic Batman villainess. Who knew Kim was such an Uma Thurman stan!?
26 of 29
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart as nerds
Say what you will about Harrison Ford's mood on film, but never doubt his (and Calista Flockhart's) love for the spookiest season. Past costumes include pea pod, '80s rocker, and, obviously, nun.
27 of 29
Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy as fishermen
Remember: Costumes are for disguising oneself, so give a round of applause to Sandy and Melissa's unexpectedly funny attempt to go out in public on Halloween.
28 of 29
Heidi Klum as this
She did this!
29 of 29
Anne Hathaway as that
She did that!