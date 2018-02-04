See the best Super Bowl LII commercials

Super Bowl
Groupon
Tiffany Haddish and Groupon go together like weed and a swamp tour, so it's only natural that the brand would recruit her to front their big commercial. There's no boat or $20 per day rental car to be found, but Haddish could just sit there for 30 seconds and audiences would be enthralled.
Amazon Echo
What if that little robot inside of Alexa lost her voice and Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, and Anthony Hopkins had to fill in? This Amazon Echo commercial answers the question you didn't know you had.
Michelob ULTRA
This is basically just an excuse for Chris Pratt to show off his biceps for an entire commercial under the guise of training to be the new Michelob spokesperson. But is that bad?
Budweiser
On one hand this is a totally self-congratulatory ad to remind viewers that Budweiser donated water to hurricane victims in Texas and Puerto Rico, but on the other hand, sometimes you just want to be reminded of the good corporations can do while you're watching grown men head-butt each other for millions of dollars.
Febreze
Presenting: The only man whose bleep don't stink, otherwise known as the only person who doesn't need Febreze. Because nobody is too good for a little bathroom humor.
Avocados from Mexico
So you've joined a cult, sequestered yourself into confinement, and then find out your cult has access to unlimited avocados but no chips. Yep, you'd go crazy too.
Coca-Cola
Let's call this the opposite of that Pepsi ad. Coke pulled a spot together that celebrates diversity but decided to skip any reference to police protests. The result: some good old-fashioned warm fuzzies.
M&Ms
Tired of humans trying to eat him, the Red M&M wishes he were human. Enter Danny DeVito, who finds things are great after his transformation. Well, not completely.
Doritos Blaze & Mountain Dew Ice
Just when you thought you'd seen it all, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman engage in an epic lip sync rap battle in this Doritos and Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad.
Jeep
Jeff Goldblum is running from dinosaurs again in this commercial, which combines footage from his Jurassic Park with him fleeing a T. Rex in the driver’s seat of the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
NFL
Not that the NFL really needs to advertise during the Super Bowl, since fans are already watching the NFL which this commercial aired, but this one was a touchdown. In fact, that's the whole point of the spot featuring New York Giants' Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr., who celebrate all the touchdowns to come when football returns later this year by recreating the iconic Dirty Dancing number.
Wendy's
Wendy's compares McDonald's frozen hamburger beef to the iceberg that sank the Titanic in this takedown of the fast-food giant. The shade is fresh, just like the beef Wendy's says it uses.
Kia
When Steven Tyler kicks the Kia Stinger into reverse on a speedway race track, so with it goes his age, eventually emerging to screaming fans a much younger man.
Tide
Stranger Things' David Harbour stars in a series of Tide commercials, each riffing on ads for other companies, including Mr. Clean, one featuring a clydesdale, another with seniors playing tennis, and then, the famous Old Spice spots. Playful, unexpected, and they made us forget about the ridiculous Tide Pod challenge.