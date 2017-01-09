10 of the Most Valuable Antiques Roadshow Finds

6. Navajo Ute First Phase Blanket

A man brought in a piece of history to Antiques Roadshow when the show stopped in Tucson in 2001. "I don't know an awful lot about it, except that it was given by Kit Carson, who every... I'm sure everybody knows in his history. Given to the foster father of my grandmother," he said of the 19th century Navajo blanket in his possession. Appraiser Donald Ellis gave the owner a shock when he informed him that the item was valued at $350,000-$500,000 — a total that was raised to $750,000-$1 million in 2016.