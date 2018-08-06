type TV Show genre Comedy, Musical run date 10/12/15 performer Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Current Status In Season

Rebecca Bunch is getting a new love interest!

Pitch Perfect‘s Skylar Astin has joined Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as a new love interest for Rachel Bloom’s protagonist, The CW announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. No other details were given about Astin’s character.

This fall, the Golden Globe-winning musical series is heading into its final season. The last time we checked in with Rebecca, she had decided to accept responsibility for her action and pled guilty to attempted second degree murder after pushing Trent (Paul Welsh) off of a roof. The show’s upcoming fourth season will dive into Rebecca’s attempts to recover from this moment.

“Responsibility, recovery, probably some recidivism, all those things are really interesting to us for season 4 and to see what her life is like now that the haze of the delusion is starting to lift a bit,” showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna told EW at the end of season 3.

In addition to the first two Pitch Perfect movies, Astin’s other credits include Halt and Catch Fire, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, and Graves.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.