The producers of ABC’s Lost, including mega-producer-director J.J. Abrams, have issued a statement of apology to former series star Evangeline Lilly.

The group says they regret instances on the set of the mystery thriller that Lilly said she found uncomfortable — including a partial nude scene that left her “mortified and trembling.”

In a statement first obtained by People, executive producers J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender, and Carlton Cuse stated: “Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

The 38-year-old Lilly made the comments on The Lost Boys podcast while promoting her film Ant-Man and the Wasp. “In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Lilly said. “And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter … In season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again. So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”