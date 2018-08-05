The Big Bang Theory: CBS in 'preliminary discussions' to renew sitcom

type TV Show genre Sitcom run date 09/24/07 performer Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar Producer Chuck Lorre broadcaster CBS seasons 12

CBS’ longest-running comedy may run even longer.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told reporters Sunday that he has begun “preliminary discussions” to renew the sitcom for a 13th season.

That appeared to come as a surprise to executive producer Bill Prady, who tweeted “huh” to a headline about the news.

In 2017, the sitcom earned a two-season renewal that would take it through 2019. The show’s five originals stars — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar — also renewed their contracts for at least two more seasons, his did Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Earlier this year, executive producer Steve Holland was asked by EW if they were already planning for the possibility that season 12 — the one that launches Sept. 24 — would be the end. “We’ve talked about if next season is the end where we would like to leave these characters, so we have some general plans,” he said. “But we really haven’t sat down and done the nitty-gritty of talking about the specifics of what exactly needs to happen.”