This definitely isn’t like Once Upon a Time.

Scream and The Vampire Diaries writer-producer Kevin Williamson has revealed the first trailer for his new show Tell Me a Story, an anthology series putting classic fairy tales into a dark, contemporary setting.

Tackling stories like “The Three Little Pigs,””Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” in rather unsettling ways, the series is coming to CBS All Access and includes actors like James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, and Kim Cattrall.

“There’s no supernatural component,” Williamson told critics at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday. “It’s very real, very grounded, it’s a character piece. What I like about this show is there’s nothing else on TV, there’s nothing even reminiscent of it.”

A 10-episode debut season has been ordered. Tell Me a Story will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 31.