Watch Patrick Stewart shock Star Trek fans with surprise reveal of new series

Patrick Stewart stunned Star Trek fans at a convention in Las Vegas on Saturday by taking the stage and announcing he was going to star in a new TV series reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard.

Check out the video above where fans had an absolutely ecstatic response to the news that the fan-favorite character would return after 12 years since his last appearance as his Trek character.

As EW reported earlier today (more details here), CBS All Access has greenlit the production of a new series that will follow Stewart’s Star Trek: The Next Generation character. The project will join Star Trek: Discovery as part of the streaming service’s burgeoning Trek franchise.