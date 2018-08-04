Lance Bass says his offer to buy Brady Bunch house has been 'accepted'

type TV Show performer Florence Henderson, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb, Robert Reed, Barry Williams broadcaster ABC Current Status Off Air

It would appear the iconic Brady Bunch house at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California has found a new owner. While the final details of the headline-grabbing sale are still being worked out, former NSYNC member Lance Bass came out on Twitter to say his offer to buy has been “accepted.”

“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!” Bass wrote on Friday. “This is going to be a fun project!”

The property was listed on Zillow with a price tag of $1.89 million. Realtor Ernie Carlswell, who’s handling the sale, confirmed to EW that the home has entered escrow, but could not state the buyer’s identity as everyone involved “requested full confidentiality and executed a NDA.” However, Carslwell did say Bass “submitted one of the multiple offers received on the property.” Others came from “a wide assortment,” from celebrities to “regular families.”

On Wednesday, the home’s seller countered a recent offer, which sent the bidding competition into another round and things began heating up toward the end of the week.

When the escrow is completed in the next 10 days or so, the buyer will likely be officially known as there’s such public interest in this house. “When the closing occurs someone usually gets revealed and it pretty much gets out,” Carslwell notes.

Bass’ lawyer did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

In the meantime, Maureen McCormick, who played “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” Brady, extended the sitcom family’s blessing to Bass.

“Congratulations! May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!” McCormick tweeted.

Bass responded with a promise the she “will most certainly be the first dinner guest!!” and McCormick accepted. “I would absolutely love that,” she wrote.

It also appears Property Brother Jonathan Silver Scott and EmSee rap battle app founder Gregory Storm were among the other bidders.

“I was planning to remodel the inside to match the #BradyBunch TV Show interior,” Storm tweeted to Bass. “If that’s what you also plan to do instead of tear it down, I’ll feel a little better about not having the highest offer. You’re not tearing it down right?”

Bass confirmed “that’s the plan” to remodel the interior and not alter the exterior, which also put a smile on McCormick’s face.

Love it!!! Are we going to be eating on “Silver Platters”???

Bass further promised Scott “the door will always be open to you and your family.”

As EW reported earlier, there was a concern that the Brady Bunch home would be torn down because developers vocalized their interest in the property. Realtor Jodie Levitus Francisco later clarified the family selling the house “really doesn’t want to sell it to a builder.” She also predicted “any builder would face such a tremendous backlash” if they demolished the home.

It would seem the Brady house is now in good hands.