type TV Show genre Drama run date 06/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals performer Mj Rodriguez, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dominique Jackson broadcaster FX

Get ready for some cone bra realness.

Ryan Murphy revealed Friday at Television Critics Association press tour that Pose‘s second season will feature a one-year time jump to 1989, ending in 1990 when Madonna’s “Vogue” was released.

Murphy said the second season will involve that song being released and how the characters react to their culture being brought to the mainstream.

Murphy also said season 2 of the FX series will be focused on Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) and Pray Tell’s (Billy Porter) HIV status.