My 600-lb Life star James 'L.B.' Bonner dies at 30

James “L.B.” Bonner, who appeared on the most recent season of the TLC reality series My 600-lb Life, has died at the age of 30.

The network confirmed the news on Friday. “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life,” the company said in a statement.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, police found Bonner in a park in Lexington, S.C., with a gunshot wound. His death is now under investigation.

Bonner was a fan favorite on My 600-lb Life. After losing his leg in a car accident in 2013, Bonner turned to food and alcohol to cope. He reached a weight of 650 pounds, but engaged with the show as a way to manage his health. He became sober, underwent lap-band surgery, and shared daily updates on his Facebook page as he worked his way down to the 200-pound range.

After news of his death broke, fans shared their condolences on his final Facebook status posted Thursday, which was enigmatic and ominous.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey,” Bonner wrote. “I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and it’s time that I face my demons head on. No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way. Again, thank y’all so much. Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.”