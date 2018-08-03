Game of Thrones actor reveals he's not in the final season

type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

One recurring figure in Westeros isn’t going to be in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Actor Mark Gatiss, who plays the steely Iron Bank representative Tycho Nestoris (seen below), isn’t in the final six episodes — despite occasionally appearing in seasons four, five, and seven.

In an interview with ShortList, the Sherlock writer and actor was asked if his character survives the final season. “I’m not in it, so I guess I survive,” he said. “Although they might just mention offhand that I’ve had my head bitten off by a dragon off-screen or something.”

So anybody who picked Tycho Nestoris for the Iron Throne just lost out.

Nestoris was last seen in season 7 scheming with Cersei Lannister in her war against Daenerys Targaryen.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones will return in the first half of 2019, which is around the time HBO aims to start filming its untitled prequel pilot by writer Jane Goldman. The final season episodes are expected to be relatively normal length — between 50 and 90 minutes — though on average it wouldn’t be surprising if they were longer than usual.