David Tennant is a different kind of doctor in teaser for animated show gen:LOCK

David Tennant is beloved by science fiction fans for his stint playing the titular time traveler on Doctor Who. So it made every kind of sense when it was announced that the folks over at Rooster Teeth had cast him as Dr. Rufus Weller in the Austin-based company’s new animated show, gen: LOCK. Now, we can actually hear Tennant’s new doctor in a just-released teaser clip.

Set to premiere in January 2019, gen:LOCK is about a team of young pilots tasked with controlling the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. In addition to Tennant, the show stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, and Kōichi Yamadera. It was announced Friday that the cast will also feature Rooster Teeth veterans Lindsay Jones, (RWBY), Miles Luna (RWBY), Chad James (Death Battle), Blaine Gibson (Camp Camp), and Gray G. Haddock (RWBY).



“Being able to craft an ensemble cast using both our own talent and well-known actors from outside of the company is a fantastic opportunity,” said Haddock, who is Head of Rooster Teeth Animation, in a statement. “Part of what makes Rooster Teeth so unique is that our staff runs the business, makes the company function day-to-day, writes, directs, produces, and performs on-camera and in the recording booth. It keeps our team and our community invested in what we do. I hope to work in as much of the extended Rooster Teeth Animation acting family as I can over time into this show, one way or another, so fans can continue to hear their favorite voices in this new world.”

Watch that new teaser clip featuring Tennant’s character, above.