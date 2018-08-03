American Horror Story renewed for a 10th season

type TV Show genre Horror run date 10/17/12 performer Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters broadcaster FX seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are going to be scaring the crap outta FX viewers for at least a couple more years.

Today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, FX revealed it has renewed American Horror Story for a 10th season.

The upcoming season, AHS: Apocalypse, is its eighth, so for you math majors, that means there are at least two more installments in the anthology series.

One has to wonder where does the series go after a season called Apocalypse (the end of the world feels pretty finite), but viewers can always count on Murphy and Falchuk to come up with new and wild stories.

Murphy did tell EW back in 2016 that he was crafting a “secret” season of AHS. “It’s my secret season,” he said. “I’ve been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know. It’s like a two-year project that we’ll continue to work on the sly and not tell anybody.”

AHS: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX.