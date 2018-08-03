Adam Levine still has a craving for sugar — and making fans’ dreams come true.

He’s executive producer of the new YouTube Premium show Sugar, inspired by Maroon 5’s music video for their hit single — you guessed it — “Sugar.” The show, which will premiere its first two episodes on August 15, follows Levine and other pop stars as they surprise deserving fans with exclusive performances and one-on-one conversations.

“I’m inspired to be a part of a show like this because that’s the spirit that I am,” Snoop Dogg says in the exclusive trailer (above), ahead of meeting a father focused on turning his life around after getting out of rehab. Kelly Clarkson, Bad Bunny, A$AP Ferg, Fifth Harmony, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Puth round out the season’s singers.

Each superfan is going through a pivotal moment in their life when their favorite music star shows up to honor them.

“With their music, I feel ready to continue to be the women I’ve always been,” says one fan who gets to meet Fifth Harmony.

Sugar can be streamed on YouTube Premium starting August 15. Make sure to have tissues at hand.