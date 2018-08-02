In a surprise victory, British songbird James Graham has been crowned the winner of Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom.

EW sat down with Graham, 21, to talk about his electrifying evening, which came just a couple weeks after the fan-favorite lost his chair right ahead of the series’ “Comeback” episode. Fans voted Graham back in before the finale, during which he faced off in head-to-head battles with competitors Leah Jenae, Whitney Reign, and Sharaya J, besting all three to finish out the season on top.

“When Diddy said my name, I looked at him for four seconds like, ‘Really?'” Graham tells EW.

The rap magnate — one of three judges alongside DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor — gave Graham a record contract with Republic Records, which will come with career guidance from the panel. Graham also earned the title of iHeart Radio’s “On the Verge” artist.

“The reaction’s been incredible,” he says, confessing that he felt insecure about coming from the U.K. to compete against American artists. “I wasn’t sure how Americans would be, whether they were going to be like, ‘Nah, go home.'”

Luckily for Graham, The Four fans had an opposite reaction, with many rallying as #TeamJames on Twitter to support him through the competition.

Watch the full video above, in which Graham dishes on getting eliminated, his comeback, and the strong bonds he formed with his Four castmates.