Justin Timberlake creates Fox game show with a $20 million prize

Justin Timberlake is bringing game shows back.

The actor-singer has co-created a new series on Fox called Spin the Wheel where contestants can win up to $20 million per episode, one of the largest prizes in game show history.

Hosted by actor-comedian Dax Shepard (Hit and Run), the concept pits contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. Throughout the game, players will answer trivia questions – each correct answer adds more extreme amounts of cash in the wheel’s wedges in a strategic location of their choice, while each incorrect answer adds more dangerous wedges that could instantly bring their total back to zero. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to Spin the Wheel one last time.

“Spin the Wheel is the opportunity of a lifetime, and every time someone spins, a massive fortune is on the line,” said executive producer and co-creator Andrew Glassman. “This is all about a rollercoaster of emotions, positive energy and some incredible wins.”

There’s no premiere date yet set.