Fox orders wild Masked Singer competition series

Could Fox have found the next singing competition show sensation?

The network has ordered a U.S. version of the Korean phenom The Masked Singer, where famous singers perform songs while clad from head to toe in an elaborate costume — complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity — while a panel of judges (and viewers at home) try to figure out their identity. One singer will be eliminated each week (and only then reveal their true identity).

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will serve on the show’s judges panel to try and figure out the identities of the singers, alongside host Nick Cannon.

“This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I’ve ever seen,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It’s a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox.”

“There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” added executive producer Craig Plestis.

Fox isn’t announcing the competitors — of course, that would spoil the fun — but will say they’ve collectively amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles.

The series will launch in January, 2019. On Thursday, Fox also announced a new game show produced by Justin Timberlake that offers a massive $20 million prize.