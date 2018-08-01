The Originals: Daniel Gillies looks back on playing Elijah, teases series finale

Elijah Mikaelson was a bad guy. When he first walked into that abandoned house during The Vampire Diaries’ second season, all fans knew about him was that he was someone to be feared. And by the end of the first episode, they’d learned that he was a whole new level of immortal. However, Elijah’s time as the bad guy was limited. As Elena got to know him, he was revealed to be a noble man, one who kept his word… though not one to mess with.

Elijah’s complexities continued to reveal themselves as we learned that he was an Original sibling, and therefore a brother to the the biggest bad of all, Klaus Mikaelson. And yet, there was more to that story as well, which was the very basis for The Originals, the Vampire Diaries spin-off. The Originals followed Klaus and Elijah — along with their other siblings — home to New Orleans, where they attempted to work through years of emotional baggage, all the while fighting off whatever person or thing was determined to kill them (or take their city) at any given moment.

Now, five years after the launch of the spin-off, Klaus and Elijah’s story is coming to an end. EW sat down with Daniel Gillies, who plays Elijah, to look back at his journey, from the moment he arrived on The Vampire Diaries and introduced the world to an Original vampire to how he feels about the series finale. Check out what he had to say in the video above.

The Originals series finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.