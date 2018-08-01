type TV Show genre Soaps run date 04/01/63 broadcaster ABC

Madeline Reeves is returning to Port Charles.

EW has learned exclusively that Donna Mills is coming back to General Hospital in August. She’ll briefly reprise her role as Madeline, the sister of (super villain) Dr. Liesl Obrecht and the mother of Nina. She’s also the legal mother of her late nephew, Det. Nathan West.

Mills’ last appearance on the ABC sudser was in September of 2015, when her character was sent to prison for the murder of Silas Clay. The character of Madeline, as played by Mills, first surfaced on March 14, 2014.

GH has been the bearer of good news lately. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Genie Francis would reprise her beloved role as Laura come September. Francis, who will return as a series regular, told TV Insider, “I’m looking forward to coming home and I am really excited about this new invigorating storyline they have for Laura. I look forward to the next chapter of this prolific and historic character.”