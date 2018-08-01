ALF reboot in early development at Warner Bros. TV

type TV Show genre Sitcom run date 09/22/86-03/24/90 performer Paul Fusco, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen broadcaster NBC

After briefly popping up in an episode of Mr. Robot, ALF may make a bigger return to television.

EW has confirmed that a reboot of the ’80s sitcom ALF is in the very early stages of development at Warner Bros. TV. A representative from WBTV declined to comment.

Running for four seasons on NBC, the original series followed a sarcastic alien nicknamed ALF (as in “alien life form”) who was taken in by a middle-class family after crash-landing in Southern California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot would focus on ALF returning to Earth and joining up with a new family, and would involve original creators Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco (the latter of whom also voiced the title character).

This potential series comes amid a reboot wave sweeping the industry. For example, reboots of Charmed, Roswell, and Magnum P.I. will be hitting the air in the forthcoming television season, and there’s no doubt there are more on the way.