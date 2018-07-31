Timeless stars celebrate series finale movie news, thank fans: 'You've done it again!'

Timeless fans (sorry, #clockblockers) have reason to rejoice again, and the NBC series’ stars are celebrating, too, on — where else? — Twitter.

TimeTeam members Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, and more tweeted their jubilant reactions to the news that the time-travel adventure drama would return with a series finale movie, and thanked fans for their campaigns, helicopters and all:

Well #Clockblockers, you’ve done it again! Let’s do a 2 hour movie shall we? #SaveTimeless pic.twitter.com/BnsbdlEeFG — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) July 31, 2018

You guys want to get me back, or what? #Timeless #Clockblockers pic.twitter.com/N8uuZSGqHe — 2 heliClockters and a movie (@malcolmbarrett) July 31, 2018

WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!#Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

We’re gonna #SaveRufus! pic.twitter.com/ITxptegsd2 — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) July 31, 2018

Timeless‘ second season ended on a cliffhanger involving (spoiler alert!) their characters from an alternate timeline asking them for help saving Barrett’s Rufus. (Hence the hashtag #SaveRufus, of course.) The movie will presumably find creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke wrapping up that story.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” Ryan and Kripke said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

The Timeless finale will air later this year.