type TV Show genre Sci-fi run date 10/03/16 broadcaster NBC seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Timeless fans rejoice: After canceling the time-travel drama last month, NBC has struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television to bring back the series for a two-hour finale.

Stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett are on board. And executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke assure fans “they can expect the Timeless they know and love. A focus on the unsung and underrepresented people of history. And most importantly, one final emotional story for the Time Team.”

NBC

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” said Ryan and Kripke in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

NBC and Sony Pictures Television will air the Timeless finale sometime during the holiday season.