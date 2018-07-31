Grey's Anatomy casts Nashville hottie as orthopedic surgeon

Lynette Rice
July 31, 2018 at 05:00 PM EDT

Nashville fans may want to mosey on over to Grey Sloan Memorial if they want to stay in touch with at least one country crooner from the addictive CMT drama.

EW has learned that Chris Carmack, who played Will Lexington on Nashville, will recur on Grey’s Anatomy this season as an orthopedic surgeon. In the grand tradition of Grey’s, he also comes with a nickname: “Ortho God.”

Carmack originated the role of country singer Will on Nashville in 2013 on ABC. He and other cast members like Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere followed the drama to CMT, which just aired the series’ final episode. (You can find EW’s finale review here.)

The 15th season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 27. It’s a two-hour episode.

