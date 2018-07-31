Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Alan Alda has revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor shared the news in an appearance Tuesday on CBS This Morning, noting that he was diagnosed three and a half years ago.

“I’ve had a full life since then,” Alda said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at [Stony Brook University]. I started this new podcast.”

Alda explained that he had noticed his “thumb twitch” during some recent TV appearances to promote the podcast, Clear+Vivid with Alan Alda, and decided to announce his diagnosis. “I thought, it’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that’s not where I am.”

Alda is best known for playing Army Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce on the long-running CBS series M*A*S*H. He also earned a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role in The Aviator, played a senator on The West Wing, and hosted PBS’ Scientific American Frontiers. His recent credits have included roles on The Good Fight, Horace and Pete, and The Blacklist.

Watch Alda’s full CBS This Morning interview above.