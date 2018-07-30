Outlander releases new trailer featuring Jocasta, Native Americans, and… silver fillings?

Those are some fancy digs, Jocasta!

In the newest trailer for season 4 of Outlander, we finally get a look-see at the famed River Run, home to Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and a whole new set of adventures for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). Plus, we get another look at the Native Americans, poor Ian gettin’ his block knocked off, and a skull that appears to be a big warning from the future.

Production on the fourth season, which is based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon’s series, recently wrapped in Scotland. Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy will return to reprise their roles as Marsali and Fergus, while Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) will join Balfe and Heughan when the drama comes back in November.

The theme of the new season is “home.”

“Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn’t know where they are going to live,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts previously told EW. “They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season 4.”