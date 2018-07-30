DC Universe's Doom Patrol casts OITNB alum as Crazy Jane

DC Universe is starting to fill out the ranks for its forthcoming series Doom Patrol.

Orange Is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero has joined Doom Patrol as Crazy Jane, the most powerful member of the show’s titular band of outcast superheroes. An unlikely and unstable hero, Crazy Jane suffers from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder, and each of her 64 distinct personas comes with a different a superpower.

Executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, Doom Patrol is a spin-off of the streaming platform’s upcoming series Titans and follows Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and their leader, Dr. Niles Caulder, after Cyborg recruits them for a mission that sends the team to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe. The team will be introduced in Titans’ fifth episode, which was written by Geoff Johns.

Guerrero’s other credits include Jane the Virgin and Superior Donuts. She is also the author of two books: In the Country We Love and My Family Divided.

Doom Patrol — which is also executive-produced by Johns, Sarah Schechter, and writer Jeremy Carver — will debut in 2019 on DC Universe, which launches this fall with Titans.