type TV Show genre Drama run date 10/10/18 creator April Blair performer Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan broadcaster The CW

As if high school isn’t hard enough, Spencer James’ life is about to get a whole lot more complicated.

When viewers meet Spencer in All American, he’s playing football at South Crenshaw High. But when Billy Baker, the football coach from Beverly High School, recruits Spencer with the promise of a better future, the teenager suddenly finds himself thrust into a world he’s never known, filled with rich kids, different classes, and of course, new rivals. In order to chase his dream, Spencer has to juggle the place he left behind with the one that could hold the key to his future, and he has to do it all without missing a step on the football field.

EW has an exclusive first look at a new promo for the CW drama, which stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, and more in a story that was inspired by the real life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Watch the new promo in full above.

All American premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.