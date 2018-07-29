The Shield cast stages a surprise reunion

Prashant Gupta/FX
placeholder
Lynette Rice
July 29, 2018 at 01:17 PM EDT

The Shield

type
TV Show
genre
Crime, Drama
run date
03/12/02-11/25/08
creator
Shawn Ryan
performer
Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Benito Martinez, CCH Pounder
broadcaster
FX
seasons
7

“Such good chemistry.”

That’s how Michael Chiklis described the cast of the FX drama The Shield, which wrapped its remarkable seven-season run 10 years ago.

That’s probably why Chiklis recently gathered his former colleagues — including Walton Goggins, Kenny Johnson, CCH Pounder, Benito Martinez, Catherine Dent, David Rees Snell, Jay Karnes, Cathy Cahlin Ryan, David Marciano, Paula Garces, and show creator Shawn Ryan — for a much-needed reunion.

“Old friends together like time has stood still,” Chiklis posted on Instagram. “Such incredible chemistry. #goodtimes #shieldreunion.”

FX launched The Shield in 2002. That same year, Chiklis won his first Emmy for playing ant-hero cop Vic Mackey.

So what do you say, Strike Team? Is a revival possible?

