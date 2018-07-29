type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 07/15/16 performer Winona Ryder, David Harbour broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

It’s going to be a long wait for Stranger Things season 3, but Netflix assures it will be worth it.

Talking to critics at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday, programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed the sci-fi sensation won’t be back until summer 2019.

But she assures the result will be better than the show’s second season, which fans had some mixed feelings about.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” Holland said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

After Holland’s panel, she noted that the show will have more special effects work than previous seasons as well. “It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she said.

The show has already released a sly teaser trailer, with a commercial for a new Hawkins mall:

Stranger Things joins several fan-favorite shows that are skipping 2018, such as HBO’s Game of Thrones, Veep and True Detective, along with FX’s Fargo and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.