Chuck Lorre reacts to CBS scandal: 'Can't do comedy when you're frightened'

CBS’ most prolific producer on Sunday was asked to weigh in on sexual misconduct allegations against company CEO Leslie Moonves.

At the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday, a reporter asked Chuck Lorre about Friday’s explosive New Yorker story in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct and fostering an abusive atmosphere.

At first, Lorre said he didn’t want to talk about the issue, noting it wasn’t the right forum. But then he added: “It’s important to have a safe, working environment. I’ve been in unsafe work environments. You can read about them,” said Lorre. “You can’t do good work in an unsafe environment. It has to be made safe for everyone. Why would anyone want to work [in an atmosphere] that is not nurturing? … You certainly can’t do comedy if you are frightened.”

Lorre was asked to comment about Moonves during Netflix’s portion of the tour, where he’s promoting his new Michael Douglas-starrer The Kominsky Method.

“You can’t do good work if you aren’t supported,” Lorre said. “I can’t believe we are having that conversation. It’s common courtesy to take care of each other.”

After the allegations against the powerful CBS CEO on Friday, Moonves released his own statement to The New Yorker, which was also provided to EW: “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our Company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”