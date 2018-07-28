The directors of Avengers: Infinity War have a new show coming to Amazon.

So what’s it about?

We wish we could tell you. Amazon Studios has given a bombastic description of a project from Joe and Anthony Russo that gives you a sense of its size and scope — if not what it actually is: “The origin mothership series will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local language and local production series. All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.”

More: “The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise.”

So let’s get excited … for whatever … this is! The news was part of a flurry of Amazon announcements Saturday that included revealing the showrunners for its Lord of the Rings series and several new shows.