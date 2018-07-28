Iron Fist season 2 teaser gives Danny a classic costume

type TV Show genre Action, Adventure, Comic run date 03/17/17 performer Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup broadcaster Netflix Current Status In Season

Old memories — and an old wardrobe — come back to haunt Finn Jones’ Danny Rand in the new teaser for Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2.

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen got his horns by the end of Daredevil season 1, we got glimpses of comic book-accurate looks for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in various flashback scenes, and now it’s time for Danny to get a classic yellow-mask getup.

In the promo, Danny and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) are walking down the streets of New York when the Immortal Iron Fist receives flashes of his time in K’un Lun. The monks are preparing him for a fight with fellow disciple and old friend Davos (Sacha Dhawan). Based on what we learned in season 1, it seems this is the fight to become K’un Lun’s champion and receive the mystic power of Shao Lao.

The fight gets very, very bloody for Danny. It also further hints that Davos will be a big presence in season 2. A previous tease on the show’s social media accounts suggests a transformation into the villainous Steel Serpent from the comics is in Davos’ future.

Netflix

But after a, let’s say, tepid response from fans to season 1, can season 2 continue the character’s goodwill after his brief presence on Luke Cage?

“I think the thing people are going to get really excited about was that Sacha bombed onto the scene as Davos last year and wasn’t really sure what side he was on,” Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television, said at San Diego Comic-Con. “This year you’ll know exactly what side he’s on and as we revealed last night, somehow, some way he has a fist of his own.”

Iron Fist season 2 will premiere on Netflix this Sep. 7.