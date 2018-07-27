Niecy Nash teases wild upcoming Claws episodes: ‘Make sure your wig is strapped down'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

R.I.P. all wigs of Manatee County.

Claws star Nicey Nash says the lives of cutthroat nail technicians in Florida are about to go even further off the rails.

“Baby, you gotta make sure your wig is strapped down,” Nash says in the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “All of the chinstraps and what not because it’s going to carry you fast.”

The TNT comedy is halfway through the second season, and Nash says her character Desna Simms, owner of Nail Artisans, is fully in deep with the Russian mafia. Though she resisted their presence at the salon in season 1, Nash says Simms has embraced the underworld

If your wig does fly off, don’t worry. You’ve always got your nails. Nash says Claws lead nail technician Morgan Dixon changes the character’s nails to reflect their mood. In the clip above, Nash’s nails are dark, just like her character.

“I’m mad right there. My nails are black,” Nash says. “Like a black snake print because I’m about to get low.”

Claws airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. But first, check out the Couch Surfing clip above for more.