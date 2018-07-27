John Krasinski has an idea for how to make The Office reboot happen

To read more on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Despite John Krasinski’s recent transition into the world of drama — 13 Hours, A Quiet Place, Jack Ryan — the actor is always interested in getting back into comedy. After all, Krasinski’s run as The Office’s Jim Halpert not only launched his career but also set a bar for the kind of comedy he looks for.

“I was lucky to be on a show where it was the most exciting and fun comedy that I’ve ever been a part of or experienced,” Krasinski tells EW. “For me, it set a bar really, really high. I would love to do more comedy, it would just have to be that same level of feeling very real, and that’s going to be hard to find.”

One way to find that? Reboot The Office, an idea that’s been floating around for a while now. And it’s one that Krasinski supports. “I think we should reboot it,” he says. “I think it’s hard obviously with everybody’s schedule to do an Office reboot, but I would so be down. It wasn’t just a show for us. It was a family. None of us had really done anything before. Certainly Steve [Carell] had been on The Daily Show; I had done nothing, I was a waiter at the time. And Rainn [Wilson] had been on Six Feet Under and a couple other things, but we really came into that feeling like a repertory company. It felt like we were doing regional theater — it was so awesome, it felt so intimate and small. And then when it caught on and people were actually watching, we were genuinely blown away. So all that to say [that] doing a reboot for us wouldn’t just be about bringing the show back, it would be about getting back together with those people. They’re my family, they’re my first and only original business Hollywood-y family, so I’d be lucky to do it.”

As for how it could be done, Krasinski has an idea on that front as well. “Maybe we could do like a Christmas special or something,” he says. “The British show did a Christmas special, which is like, ‘Where are they now?’ for one episode, because I don’t know how we’ll get everybody together for 22 episodes.”

At this point, even one episode would feel like a Christmas miracle.