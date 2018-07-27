David Tennant joins Michael B. Jordan in Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK

It was announced today that former Doctor Who star David Tennant has joined the voice cast of the animated science fiction show gen:LOCK.

Produced by Rooster Teeth Animation, the show concerns a team of young pilots who are recruited to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant will voice Dr. Rufus Weller, a lead scientist with the Experimental Science Unit (ESU) and the inventor of the “gen:LOCK” technology. As previously announced, the show’s cast also includes Michael B. Jordan, who voices the show’s main character Julian Chase, as well as Dakota Fanning and Kōichi Yamadera.

“Tennant is sci-fi royalty and we are thrilled to have him join this amazing cast,” said Rooster Teeth Chief Creative Officer Burnie Burns in a statement.

“My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time,” said gen:LOCK showrunner and head of Rooster Teeth Animation, Gray G. Haddock. “He instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up. When you listen to him play scenes against other performances such as Michael B. Jordan’s Chase, you can’t believe this cast is real.”

Tennant’s other credits include Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, and the upcoming shows Camping and Good Omens.

gen:LOCK will premiere in January 2019 exclusively on Rooster Teeth.