Tom Arnold slams Donald Trump, Mark Burnett in press event rant

Tom Arnold went off on Donald Trump at the Television Critics Association’s press tour session in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Arnold was on hand to promote his new Viceland series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, where the actor-comedian conducts an earnest search for incriminating audio and visual evidence of the president’s misdeeds. The reporter only had to ask one question before Arnold started in on Trump with a diatribe that gradually escalated into an impassioned rant.

The question posed was basically: Even if you find an incriminating tape about Trump will it really matter to the 40 percent of the country that seems to like Trump no matter what he does?

“I don’t give a s–t about the 40 percent,” he said to a smattering of applause from the press. “I’m going to do this until he resides [sic]. He’s a crazy person. He’s putting our country at the precipice of a war — literally right now … There are things that are going on right now that affect our world, that are scary. I’m in a position to do something and it is working. I’m going to continue to do this until that guy resides and the world is a little bit safer. It is going to happen. If you pay attention to the news now, since Helsinki, big things are breaking, and its putting more pressure on him, and he’s acting even crazier. And were getting closer and closer to him saying, ‘I’m quitting on my terms.’ And that is going to happen. His 40 percent? F— them.”

Then he turned his attention to Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett, who has publicly supported Trump. Burnett has rejected calls to release any outtakes of his former reality show star that supposedly show Trump in a negative light.

“I love Mark Burnett, by the way, his buddy who sits at the prayer breakfast with him, that created this guy, this fake, that people in Iowa — where I’m from — think is this genius businessman from TV,” Arnold said. “I’d like him to stand up and say, ‘actually, we had to cut out all the lies and sexual harassment and the insanity and the incompetence, we had to cut all that out.’ That’s the tape I want. One 12-hour day of Trump Tower in that boardroom. That’s what I want. I want to show America that. I’m going to keep hammering Mark Burnett until he shows America that because he’s got $500 million. He’s got a show called Shark Tank. He’s got a singing show [The Voice]. And he sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover and never says one word. People are at the border are getting their kids snatched from them and it’s cruel.”

Arnold, his voice rising, continued: “Mark Burnett says he’s a Christian? And he lets that man do all this bulls–t, and he’s in this town, and he’s making money, and he let a sexual harasser work on his show? Four times producers [of The Apprentice] pulled [Trump] out and said, ‘you can’t do that.’ That’s something you’re going to see on my f–king show! Mark Burnett could go on one of those Jesus channels and say, ‘People, calm down,’ and say Donald Trump is not from Jesus. He could say one thing to calm these people now. These people are so racist and crazy.”

Continued Arnold: “You’ll see documentation of the pee-pee tape. By the time you see this [show] you will know for sure there is a pee-pee tape. There is no doubt in your mind. Mark Burnett did a show with Putin before The Apprentice. Maybe Mark Burnett has a pee-pee tape? I’m just gonna throw that out there … [Trump] says ‘it couldn’t be me because I’m a germophobe’ … How many germophobes raw dog that many porn stars?”

Burnett has previously rejected efforts to compel him to release any alleged tapes, declaring in a joint statement with studio MGM in 2016: “MGM owns Mark Burnett’s production company and The Apprentice is one of its properties. Despite reports to the contrary, Mark Burnett does not have the ability nor the right to release footage or other material from The Apprentice. Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to release such material.”

On the subject of the NFL player kneeling controversy, Arnold slammed, “This guy who’s obviously a racist … here he is going off on the NFL. Donald Trump doesn’t give a s–t about America, he just hates black guys.”

One reporter asked about the show’s promo which proclaims there are tapes of Trump using the n-word. “White people are p—ies,” Arnold said. “When Roseanne did the monkey about Valerie Jarrett and people are like, ‘is she going to be okay?’ That was racist and there are black kids who have to deal with that every day … 50 percent of the country knows [Trump is] racist. Hearing the n-word? We need [to hear that] too.”

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold premieres Sept. 18.