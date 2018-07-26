Jimmy Kimmel turns Donald Trump, Michael Cohen tape into a mob movie

type TV Show genre Talk Shows run date 01/26/03 broadcaster ABC Current Status In Season

Earlier this week, CNN broadcast an audio recording of President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen discussing hush payments to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. After listening to Trump use the words “pay with cash,” Jimmy Kimmel noticed it felt like they were “characters out of a mobster movie.” So he gave them the Hollywood treatment.

The late-night host layered the audio of the Trump-Cohen conversation over footage from The Godfather, HBO’s The Sopranos, Scarface, GoodFellas, and more to really turn this into a cinematic event he called The Don.

“For any other president, a tape like this — on which we hear his voice, his married voice, suggesting that his lawyer pay a Playboy bunny $150,000 in cash to keep her quiet — for any other president, there would be an address to the nation tonight,” Kimmel told his audience. “He would be sitting at a desk, arms folded, serious face. He’d apologize to his wife, his family, possibly Jesus, I don’t know. We might even have to get Barbara Walters involved. But for this president, there’s no statement. For him? Just Wednesday.”

Over on another part of the late-night circuit, The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert gave his own video reenactment of the meeting, wherein Trump tries to hand Cohen a bag of money and a check made out to “Sexy Lady.”

“Unlike Trump, I know I’m being recorded right now,” Colbert began his “Stormy Watch: Karen McDougal Edition” segment.

James Corden from The Late Late Show also joked about having “some of the other tapes” you haven’t heard yet, which entailed a spoof recording of a Trump impersonator wanting to deport a child for tricking the president into calling himself an idiot.

Watch late-night hosts tackle the Trump tape above.