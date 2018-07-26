“Cinema didn’t capture it all, couldn’t capture it all.”

Those words, from The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen, are just a few of the emotional moments in the new trailer for I Am Paul Walker, an upcoming documentary about the late movie star.

Nearly five years after Walker died at the age of 40 in a car crash, Paramount Network’s film offers an unprecedented look at the beloved actor and humanitarian through never-before-soon footage and interviews with friends and family.

“If you loved him the way we did, you would say, ‘Well, why him and not us?’” says Tyrese Gibson, Walker’s friend and costar in four Fast & Furious films.

I Am Paul Walker premieres Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Watch the trailer above.