Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot writer: Show 'can't be replicated'

James Hibberd
July 26, 2018 at 12:56 PM EDT

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Sci-fi and Fantasy, Comedy
run date
03/10/97-05/20/03
runtime
44 minutes
performer
Nicholas Brendon, Emma Caulfield, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, James Marsters, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Marc Blucas, David Boreanaz, Adam Busch, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, Eliza Dushku, Seth Green, Tom Lenk, Iyari Limon, Danny Strong
broadcaster
UPN, WB
seasons
7
episodes
144
Current Status
In Season

The writer behind the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is assuring fans that the new version in development won’t try to replace beloved favorites.

Monica Owusu-Breen (AliasMidnight Texas), who’s drafting a new iteration of the cult classic that ran from 1997 to 2003, believes the original show and characters “can’t be replaced.”

“There is only one Buffy,” she wrote on Twitter. “But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer.”

The new Buffy version is being described as a “contemporary” and “richly diverse” take on the original series, building on the mythology of the original and using aspects of it to comment on aspects of the current political and cultural climates. Sources say that the reboot will cast a black actress in the titular role. Original series creator Joss Whedon is also on board as a producer.

