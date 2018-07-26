AHS: Apocalypse: Cody Fern to play Murder House devil child Michael Langdon

Tim Stack
July 26, 2018

A major piece to the highly anticipated American Horror Story crossover between Murder House and Coven has been revealed.

AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Thursday that Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will play the adult Michael Langdon on AHS: Apocalypse.

Murder House viewers will remember that Vivien (Connie Britton) gave birth to Michael after being raped by Tate (Evan Peters). Constance (Jessica Lange) eventually adopted the demon child, who was last seen as a toddler, murdering his babysitter.

Does this development mean Lange will finally return to AHS? Will the Harmon family be back? Is Michael the devil child teased in the Apocalypse posters? How are the witches of Coven involved in all this end of the world action? Time will tell.

