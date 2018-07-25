Naya Rivera throws shade at ex Big Sean on Lip Sync Battle

Naya Rivera and Big Sean broke up five years ago and the actress wants her ex to know that she still doesn’t “f— with you.”

The former Glee star performs her ex-fiance’s hit 2014 single “I Don’t F— With You” on the upcoming July 26 episode of Lip Sync Battle, where she goes head-to-head with comedian Lil Rel Howery (Get Out).

In the featured clip, co-hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen jam out to her performance, with Howery declaring of his competitor’s song choice, “You took me by surprise.”

Rivera and Big Sean started dating in 2013, becoming engaged six months later. They would split shortly thereafter and Sean would admit that part of the track was based on Rivera. The actress would go on to marry (and divorce) actor Ryan Dorsey, while Big Sean started a brief relationship with popstar Ariana Grande.

Rivera’s episode of Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.