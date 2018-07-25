As a new set of titles is ushered in, Netflix is also saying goodbye to a batch of movies and television shows in August.
Fans will have to bid farewell to favorites like Finding Dory and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The clock is also ticking to check out The Killing and Pariah, the latter of which was Mudbound director Dee Rees’ first film. Also on their way out are Can’t Buy Me Love and St. Vincent.
Here’s the full list of the titles leaving Netflix next month:
Aug. 1
3,000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Aug. 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Aug. 5
13 Assassins
Aug. 6
Welcome to Me
Aug. 10
St. Vincent
Aug. 12
For a Good Time, Call…
Aug. 13
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
Aug. 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Aug. 23
Sausage Party
Aug. 25
The Road
Comments