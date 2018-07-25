Deadwood movie finally greenlit, HBO confirms at last

Deadwood
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama, Western
- run date
- 03/21/04-08/27/06
- creator
- David Milch
- performer
- Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver
- broadcaster
- HBO
- seasons
- 3
The Deadwood movie is expected to start shooting this fall.
That’s straight from HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys, who answered a question about the long-long-long awaited follow-up and conclusion to the network’s prematurely canceled 2004 Western series.
“I can finally-finally confirm we are greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October,” Bloys said.
Bloys announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The executive noted it was a “logistical nightmare” to get the ensemble cast — led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane — back together.
“We’ve been asked the Deadwood question for 11 consecutive years,” joked HBO corporate communications chief Quentin Schaffer.
More to come…
