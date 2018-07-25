Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back, promises HBO chief

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Wanda Sykes guest performer Jason Alexander, Ted Danson, Kathy Griffin, Richard Lewis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rosie O'Donnell, Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Reiner, Mary Steenburgen Producer Robert B. Weide genre Comedy

Larry David is not done telling his awkward stories.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said Curb Your Enthusiasm — which just received Emmy nods in the Best Comedy and Best Actor categories — will be back “when David feels ready.”

“He’s working on the season,” he promised Wednesday in Beverly Hills. “It will return when he feels ready and tell us how it will come back.”

In other words, same deal — different year. As fans recalled before the last time, it took some time for David to alert HBO that he was ready to produce more episodes of Curb.

In other HBO comedy news, Bloys said the Veep writers have begun working on season 7 and hope to return to production in the fall for a spring debut. This will be the last season for the Julia Louis-Dreyfus laugher.

Stay tuned for more from HBO at the annual Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.